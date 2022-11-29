In its latest report dated November 28, Anand Rathi said, "to reduce concentration and thus raise expectations of steady organic revenue growth, Cyient diversified its services portfolio in FY23 via acquisitions. It is working toward building a sharper sales organization to benefit from its wider services. Order intake (in Q2) has yet to improve notably but the large-deal pipeline ($1 billion+) reflects early gains. Services margins are likely to touch 15% with operational rigor (mostly higher offshore) and CAPEX is likely to be lower, converging to peers, thus raising FCF. DLM would be an additional value driver, with growth acceleration ahead, suggested by Q2 orders."