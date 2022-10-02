After punishing year for stocks, investors aren’t betting on post-midterm rally

Heightened volatility in government bond and currency markets is also spooking equity investors. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Wednesday surged above 4% for the first time in more than a decade, then ended the session with the biggest one-day drop since 2009. Global central banks are sparking the moves in the typically placid U.S. bond market as they work to fight inflation and a rapidly strengthening dollar. A strong dollar also makes U.S. products less affordable abroad, cutting into international sales and hurting profits for multinational corporations that comprise a significant portion of S&P 500 constituents.