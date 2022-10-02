After punishing year for stocks, investors aren’t betting on post-midterm rally
- A tough market has investors wondering whether 2022 will dent an 80-year record of notching gains after midterm elections
U.S. stocks have a spotless eight-decade record of rising after midterm elections, but investors and strategists are skeptical over whether November races will spark a rebound in this year’s bruised markets.
The S&P 500 has moved higher in the one-year period following every midterm election since 1942, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The benchmark on average has gained nearly 15% in post-midterm years since World War II.
This time, tightening monetary policy and worries about an economic slowdown cloud the outlook. Market participants are still contending with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-raising campaign aimed at bringing down persistently hot inflation. Investors expect corporate earnings to weaken as the business environment gets tougher into the year end.
And recent wild swings in government bonds and currencies are threatening to further destabilize financial markets.
“While history is a great guide, it’s never gospel," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. “Investors worry that the risk of a recession has continued to rise with the Fed’s hawkish nature, so nothing is guaranteed."
Stocks have typically rallied after the midterm elections because the results remove some uncertainty about what policies could come out of Washington, investors and analysts say. The post-midterm environment generally bodes well for stocks no matter which candidates win.
This fall, Democrats are defending their control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. While the party in power in Washington typically experiences losses in the midterm elections, Democrats’ prospects for holding on to their majority in the House are improving, though still slim.
If Democrats maintain power in the midterms, lawmakers will likely focus on policy initiatives—for example, an enhanced child tax credit and a Medicaid expansion—according to an analysis by Strategas, a Baird company. That could boost consumer-focused stocks such as General Mills Inc. and healthcare ones such as Centene Corp., the firm said.
A GOP-led Congress would have a harder time passing legislation with a Democratic-controlled White House, but Strategas sees energy stocks such as ConocoPhillips and defense shares such as Lockheed Martin Corp. benefiting from Republican policy priorities.
Historically, technology stocks have led market rallies following the midterms, but Strategas analyst Courtney Rosenberger cautioned the sector could face more pressure this year from rising interest rates. Higher rates discount the value of future earnings, which can make tech shares’ hefty valuations look even richer.
“We don’t necessarily have an accommodative monetary-policy environment," she said.
Investors in the past several weeks have reset their expectations for the pace of the Fed’s interest-rate increases, pulling stock indexes to their lowest levels of the year. The S&P 500 is down 25% in 2022, its worst performance in the first nine months of a calendar year since 2002, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
In the week ahead, investors are awaiting the September payrolls report and the August job-openings reading for the latest insights into the labor market and how the employment picture could influence Fed policy making. They also will scrutinize quarterly reports from McCormick & Co., Conagra Brands Inc. and Constellation Brands Inc. for fresh information about the state of the consumer and the health of corporate profits.
Heightened volatility in government bond and currency markets is also spooking equity investors. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Wednesday surged above 4% for the first time in more than a decade, then ended the session with the biggest one-day drop since 2009. Global central banks are sparking the moves in the typically placid U.S. bond market as they work to fight inflation and a rapidly strengthening dollar. A strong dollar also makes U.S. products less affordable abroad, cutting into international sales and hurting profits for multinational corporations that comprise a significant portion of S&P 500 constituents.
To be sure, some investors still see midterms as a crucial event for markets to pass through. Sandy Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co., said some clients have told him they are waiting to see election results before investing more in the market.
“There may be money on the sidelines that just won’t go in until they get some answers," he said.
Some market watchers point to extreme pessimism in the markets as a contrarian indicator that could set stocks up for a bounce after midterms. In the past two weeks, investor sentiment reached its most bearish level since 2009, according to a survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.
“How negative we are collectively sets up for what could be a relief rally at a minimum," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.
