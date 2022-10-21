After Q2 results, HUL and JSW Steel shares in focus. What analysts say

On the company's valuation, Shah said, "While JSW steel reported subdued realisation during the quarter. Sales volume was above our estimate but EBITDA came under extreme pressure due to higher cost. JSTL has been the fastest-growing company in the Indian steel sector with capacity and volume growth of 10.3%/9.5% CAGR over the past 11 years. The company has the lowest conversion cost within India and scores very high compared to global peers as well. We currently have a BUY rating on the stock."