After rallying 1600% in 3 years, multibagger stock approves 2:1 stock split

On Friday the shares of Mufin Green Finance closed on the BSE at ₹258.90 apiece, down by 1.39% from the previous close of ₹262.55. The stock price climbed from ₹18.95 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,076.82%. The stock price soared from ₹16.50 to the current market price over the past three years, producing a multibagger return of 1,614.57%. The stock price jumped from ₹59.85 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 344.85%. The stock has appreciated 10.97% YTD in 2023 despite gaining 78.62% over the previous six months. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹286.80 on (25/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹48.35 (02/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 58.18% and a public stake of 41.82%.