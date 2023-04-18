Comfort Fincap Ltd is small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹52.35 Cr during closing today on the exchanges. The company is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that deals in the financial services sector mainly on corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, mortgage loans, home loans, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, May 05, 2023 as the Record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of subdivision of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee Two only) each, fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on March 17, 2023," said the Board of Directors of Comfort Fincap in a stock exchange filing.

During Q3FY23, the company recorded a net income of ₹3.72 Cr compared to ₹3.20 Cr during Q3FY22. The company's expenses stood at ₹0.88 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 as against ₹0.61 Cr during the quarter ended December 2021 and its EBIT reached ₹2.83 Cr compared to ₹2.58 Cr recorded during the same quarter of FY22. The company said its net profit reached ₹1.29 Cr as against ₹1.34 Cr and its EPS stood at ₹1.19 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹1.23 during Q3FY22. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 results.

The shares of Comfort Fincap closed today on the BSE at ₹48.24 apiece, down by 3.44% from the previous close of ₹49.96. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,17,609 shares and a deliverable volume of 79,810 shares or 67.86%. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 194.15% and a multibagger return over the past three years of 1,054.29%. The stock has gone up 43.15% over the past year, but YTD, it has declined by 45.83% of its value so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹126.30 (08/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹22.45 (17/05/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 54.63% and a public stake of 45.37%.

