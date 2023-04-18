After rallying over 1000% in 3 years, multibagger stock announces stock split: Check record date

The shares of Comfort Fincap closed today on the BSE at ₹48.24 apiece, down by 3.44% from the previous close of ₹49.96. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,17,609 shares and a deliverable volume of 79,810 shares or 67.86%. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 194.15% and a multibagger return over the past three years of 1,054.29%. The stock has gone up 43.15% over the past year, but YTD, it has declined by 45.83% of its value so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹126.30 (08/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹22.45 (17/05/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 54.63% and a public stake of 45.37%.