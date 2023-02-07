With a market valuation of ₹17.42 Cr, KCD Industries India Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the commercial services industry. The firm that operates in the real estate and infrastructure sectors has announced the record date for the stock split at a ratio of 1:5.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that “we would like to inform to the exchange that Board of the Directors of the Company have considered and fixed Friday, 17th February 2023 as the 'Record Date', for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the following corporate action sub-division/split of equity shares of the company: 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each."

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Board of Directors of KCD Industries India Limited will meet to discuss and approve the company's unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022.

The shares of KCD Industries India Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹87.10 apiece level, down by 1.02% from the previous close of ₹88.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,242 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,620 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹14.70 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 522%. The stock has appreciated by 64% over the past three years, but in the past 12 months, it has risen from ₹40.45 to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 115.33%.

The stock has dropped 10.21% year to date, but it has gained 81.65% over the previous six months. The stock has fallen 10.71% over the last month, but it has gained 1.08% during the past five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹110.75 on (23/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹36.90 on (14/09/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 21.35% below the 1 year high and 136.04% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 48.71% and a public stake of 51.29%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author