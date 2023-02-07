After rallying over 115% in 1 year, multibagger stock declares 1:5 stock split

The stock has dropped 10.21% year to date, but it has gained 81.65% over the previous six months. The stock has fallen 10.71% over the last month, but it has gained 1.08% during the past five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹110.75 on (23/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹36.90 on (14/09/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 21.35% below the 1 year high and 136.04% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 48.71% and a public stake of 51.29%.