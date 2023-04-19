During today's close, Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd, a small cap business, achieved a market cap of ₹234 Cr. The company works on projects for hotels, businesses, industries (all requiring structural work), and residences. Piling, civil, super steel & structural work, interior, hard finish furniture, electrical & plumbing, as well as fire-fighting works, are all areas of competence for Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.

For the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of subdivision/split of each Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- each into face value of Rs.1/- each, the Board of Directors of Salasar Exteriors and Contour has fixed Wednesday, 03rd May, 2023 as the record date.

The purpose of subdivision/split of one equity share having face value of Rs.10/- each into face value of Rs.1/- each, was approved by the shareholders at their extra ordinary general meeting held on Tuesday, 21st March, 2023.

During FY 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹7.20 Cr compared to ₹8.40 Cr reported during FY 2021. The company's net expenses stood at ₹4.38 Cr as against ₹9.79 Cr and it reported a net profit of ₹2.81 Cr during FY 2022 as against a net loss of ₹1.39 Cr reported during FY21. The EPS of Salasar Exteriors & Contour stood at ₹3.42 during FY22 compared to ₹(- ₹1.69) during FY21.

The shares of Salasar Exteriors & Contour closed today on the NSE at 5% lower circuit limit of ₹227.85 apiece level. The scrip recorded a net traded volume of 1,250 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 9,000 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 669.76% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 532.92% over the past five years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 147% during the past year.

The scrip touched a 52-week-high of ₹458.70 on 22nd March 2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹75.05 on 22nd March 2021. indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 50.32% below the 1 year high and 203.59% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.81% and a public stake of 29.19%.

