The shares of Salasar Exteriors & Contour closed today on the NSE at 5% lower circuit limit of ₹227.85 apiece level. The scrip recorded a net traded volume of 1,250 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 9,000 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 669.76% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 532.92% over the past five years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 147% during the past year.