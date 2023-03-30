Mufin Green Finance is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹564.85 Cr and the company deals in the financial services sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). One of the top NBFCs offering loans for electric vehicles is Mufin Green Finance. The Board of the company in their meeting held today has declared record date for 1:2 stock split.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circulation on March 29, 2023, inter-alia, approved and fixed the "Record Date" on Saturday, April 15, 2023 for the purpose of ascertaining the name of shareholders entitled for Subdivision/Split of every 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up into 2 (two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each," said Mufin Green Finance in a stock exchange filing today.

During Q3FY23, the company recorded a net revenue of ₹10.66 Cr compared to ₹6.59 Cr in Q2FY23. Mufin Green Finance said its net profit stood at ₹2.29 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹2.03 Cr reported during the quarter ended September 2022 and its EPS reached ₹0.92 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.93 in Q2FY23.

The shares of Mufin Green Finance closed on the BSE on Wednesday at ₹224.45 apiece level, up by 4.01% from the previous close of ₹215.80. The stock recorded a total volume average of 3,177 shares and a deliverable volume average of 2,121 shares or 66.76%. The stock rose from Rs. 18.95 to the current price level during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 920%. The stock price climbed from Rs. 15.76 to the present price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,538.32%. The stock price jumped from Rs. 61.70 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 293.43%. The stock has shed 3.81% YTD so far in 2023. Mufin Green Finance shares touched a 52-week-high of ₹286.80 on (25/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹57.05 on (30/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 58.18% and a public stake of 41.82%.

