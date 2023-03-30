After rallying over 1500% in 3 years, multibagger stock approves 1:2 stock split

The shares of Mufin Green Finance closed on the BSE on Wednesday at ₹224.45 apiece level, up by 4.01% from the previous close of ₹215.80. The stock recorded a total volume average of 3,177 shares and a deliverable volume average of 2,121 shares or 66.76%. The stock rose from Rs. 18.95 to the current price level during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 920%. The stock price climbed from Rs. 15.76 to the present price over the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,538.32%. The stock price jumped from Rs. 61.70 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 293.43%. The stock has shed 3.81% YTD so far in 2023. Mufin Green Finance shares touched a 52-week-high of ₹286.80 on (25/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹57.05 on (30/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 58.18% and a public stake of 41.82%.