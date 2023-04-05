After rallying over 1800% in 3 years, multibagger stock Tips Industries sets record date for 1:10 stock split2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Tips Industries is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹2,029.72 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector. The Board of Tips Industries has fixed a record date for determining the shareholders' eligibility for the purpose of 1:10 stock split.
