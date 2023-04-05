After rallying over 1800% in 3 years, multibagger stock Tips Industries sets record date for 1:10 stock split

“In terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on April 3, 2023, has fixed Friday, April 21, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders with regard to sub-division /split of every 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot by way of electronic means on March 27, 2023," said Tips Industries in a stock exchange filing.