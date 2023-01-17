After rallying over 1800% in 3 years, this stock going to declare stock split

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 03, 2023, at the corporate office of the Company, inter alia to: 1. consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022; 2. consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required. 3. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary."