After rallying over 1800% in 3 years, this stock going to declare stock split

After rallying over 1800% in 3 years, this stock going to declare stock split2 min read . 10:43 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹115.62 Cr, Comfort Fincap Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the financial services industry. A Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), Comfort Fincap Limited focuses largely on offering financial services.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 03, 2023, at the corporate office of the Company, inter alia to: 1. consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022; 2. consider a proposal for alteration in the Share Capital of the Company by sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as maybe determined by the Board and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as maybe required. 3. take on record any other business as may be considered necessary."
Comfort Fincap recently stated that it had signed a service agreement and business correspondent agreement with Jetfinx Services LLP in order to provide retail lending services. This deal took place on January 3, 2023. For customers in India, Jetfinx Services LLP is a service provider that offers end-to-end mobile after-sales services. Comfort Fincap said that it is in process of expanding and diversifying its business operations by entering into Retail Lending Services for which it has entered into the Agreement with Jetfinx Services LLP.
On the BSE, the shares of Comfort Fincap closed today at ₹106.55 apiece level, up by 2.55% from the previous close of ₹103.90. The stock recorded a total volume of 41,799 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 88,155 shares. The stock has gained 554.41% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has produced a multibagger return of more than 1800%. It has produced a multibagger return of 143.28% over the past year, and YTD, it has appreciated by 19.93%. It has produced a multibagger return of 126.99% over the past six months, and it has climbed by 39.88% during the past month. It has risen 6.91% during the previous five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹108.50 on (13/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹21.15 on (29/03/2022). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 54.63% and a public stake of 45.37%.
