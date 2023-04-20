After rallying over 200% in 1 year, Board of this multibagger stock to declare bonus shares next week3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:04 PM IST
- Hardwyn India is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹517 Cr during today’s closing session.
Hardwyn India is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹517 Cr during today’s closing session. Among Indian makers of architectural equipment, Hardwyn is a well-known name. Since the last 50 years, the firm has been one of the top producers of architectural hardware and glass fittings, offering full solutions for both residential and commercial projects.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×