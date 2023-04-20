Hardwyn India is a small cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹517 Cr during today’s closing session. Among Indian makers of architectural equipment, Hardwyn is a well-known name. Since the last 50 years, the firm has been one of the top producers of architectural hardware and glass fittings, offering full solutions for both residential and commercial projects.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations") and other applicable rules and regulations, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors, as amended, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e, Hardwyn India Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 26th 2023, Inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. The Issue of fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares to the members of the Company; 2. To consider and increase the Authorised Share Capital of the company upto the amount as may be determined and approved by the Board. 3. To Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company," said the Board of Directors of Hardwyn India in a stock exchange filing.

Since July 25, 2022, Hardwyn India Limited has awarded 1 bonus issue. Hardwyn India Ltd.'s most recent bonus was announced with an ex-date of July 25, 2022, and was in the ratio 1:2. Hence, the upcoming bonus issue of Hardwyn India will be the second bonus share announcement in 1 year.

During FY22, the company reported net revenue of ₹84.83 Cr compared to ₹58.06 Cr during FY21. The company's net expenses stood at ₹80.11 Cr compared to ₹55.93 Cr and it reported a net profit of ₹3.41 Cr during FY22 as against ₹1.54 Cr during FY21. The EPS of Hardwyn India was ₹3.34 in FY22 compared to ₹1.51 in FY21.

The shares of Hardwyn India closed today on the NSE at ₹338.15 apiece level, down by 0.56% from the previous close of ₹340.05. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 47,755 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 73,357 shares. The stock price rose from ₹88 to the current market price during the last three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 322.69%, and from ₹106.70 to the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 216.92%. The stock has gone up 28.87% over the past six months, but it has lost 0.10% YTD so far in 2023.

The share price of Hardwyn India has gone up by 31.17% over the past five trading sessions and 13.25% over the past month. The stock recently made a fresh 52-week-high of ₹365.00 on (17-Apr-2023) and has touched a 52-week-low of ₹97.00 on (20-Apr-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 248.60% above the 1 year low and 7.35% below the recent 1 year high. During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 43.77%, FIIs stake of 0.53%, and a public stake of 55.71%.

