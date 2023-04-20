After rallying over 200% in 1 year, Board of this multibagger stock to declare bonus shares next week

“Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations") and other applicable rules and regulations, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors, as amended, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company i.e, Hardwyn India Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 26th 2023, Inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. The Issue of fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares to the members of the Company; 2. To consider and increase the Authorised Share Capital of the company upto the amount as may be determined and approved by the Board. 3. To Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company," said the Board of Directors of Hardwyn India in a stock exchange filing.