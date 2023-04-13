Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  After rallying over 200% YTD, multibagger stock sets record date for 2:3 bonus shares
With a market valuation of 83.67 Cr, Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd. is a small-cap company that works in the capital goods industry. The company is a rising star in the production of brass fittings, forging equipment, transformer parts, and other customised brass parts. With an unmatched customer base in the USA, Europe, Australia, Canada, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and India, it has a global footprint. Founded in 1980, Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited Company is a public shareholding company that deals only with 100% brass metal as a processing material and is the sole first listed company in the SME Category of the BSE.

“In compliance with Regulation 42(2) & (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed 25th April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3* i.e 2 (two) new fully paid up equity shares for every 3 (three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders on 21st April, 2023 held through Postal Ballot (*Equity Shares being fractional shares will be ignored and no allotment will be made for the fractional Equity Shares)," said Board of Directors of Sprayking Agro Equipment in a stock exchange filing today.

The company said its pre-bonus issue paid-up capital is Rs. 6,34,07,690/- consisting of 63,40,769 equity shares of Rs. 10 each and post-bonus issue paid-up capital shall be upto Rs. 10,56,79,483 consisting of existing 63,40,769 equity shares plus bonus shares upto 42,27,179 equity shares of Rs. 10 each and the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched is 04th May, 2023.

The last traded price of Sprayking Agro Equipment was recorded on 10th April 2023 at 131.95 apiece level. The stock has experienced a multibagger return of 896% over the past three years and 486.44% over the past five years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 497.06% over the last year, and so far in 2023, it has produced a multibagger return of 215.67% on a YTD basis. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 131.95 on (06/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of 20.10 on (18/07/2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 36.41% and a public stake of 63.59%.

