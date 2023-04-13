After rallying over 200% YTD, multibagger stock sets record date for 2:3 bonus shares

“In compliance with Regulation 42(2) & (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed 25th April, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3* i.e 2 (two) new fully paid up equity shares for every 3 (three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders on 21st April, 2023 held through Postal Ballot (*Equity Shares being fractional shares will be ignored and no allotment will be made for the fractional Equity Shares)," said Board of Directors of Sprayking Agro Equipment in a stock exchange filing today.