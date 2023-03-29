After rallying over 250% in 3 years this stock announces 1:1 bonus shares, FIIs stake up in Q33 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:38 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹1,764 Cr, Sirca Paints India is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer durables sector.
India's leading producer of wall paint and wood coatings is Sirca Paints. For its eligible shareholders, the firm has declared bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, and the Board has specified a record date in order to facilitate this.
