After rallying over 250% in 3 years this stock announces 1:1 bonus shares, FIIs stake up in Q3

“The Board has recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 :1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the Members of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to approval of the Members of the Company. Information as per regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, May 11, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of Members, which is being obtained through Extra Ordinary General Meeting," said Board of Directors of Sirca Paints India in a stock exchange filing.