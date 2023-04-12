After rallying over 2600% in 3 years, Board of this multibagger stock to mull stock split soon2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:47 PM IST
- Hardwyn India is a small cap company having a market worth of ₹388 Cr and the company operates in the commercial services industry.
Hardwyn India is a small cap company having a market worth of ₹388 Cr and the company operates in the commercial services industry. Hardwyn is a major name among the architectural hardware makers in India. The firm is one of the leading producers of architectural hardware and glass fittings, providing comprehensive solutions for both residential as well as commercial projects throughout the past 5 decades.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×