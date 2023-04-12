Hardwyn India is a small cap company having a market worth of ₹388 Cr and the company operates in the commercial services industry. Hardwyn is a major name among the architectural hardware makers in India. The firm is one of the leading producers of architectural hardware and glass fittings, providing comprehensive solutions for both residential as well as commercial projects throughout the past 5 decades.

“In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, inter-alia to discuss and approve the following businesses: 1. To consider Split of Equity shares of the Company and consequent amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders and other necessary approvals, to give effect the said changes," said the Board of Hardwyn India in a stock exchange filing today.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹34.73 Cr and its net expenses stood at ₹30.00 Cr. The company's EBIT reached ₹4.73 Cr whereas the company said its net profit reached ₹3.27 Cr during Q3FY23. The company's EPS stood at ₹2.13 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹3.06 during Q2FY23.

The shares of Hardwyn India closed today on the BSE at ₹254.75 apiece level, down by 2.67% from the previous close of ₹261.75. The stock recorded a total volume of 3,035 shares and a deliverable volume of 2,267 shares or 74.70%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 3,680% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 2,679.41% during the past three years. The stock has seen a multibagger return of 215% during the past year, but YTD, it has plummeted 25.22% in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹355.15 on (18/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹80.04 on (12/04/2022). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 43.77% and a public stake of 56.23%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author