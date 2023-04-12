After rallying over 2600% in 3 years, Board of this multibagger stock to mull stock split soon

“In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, inter-alia to discuss and approve the following businesses: 1. To consider Split of Equity shares of the Company and consequent amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders and other necessary approvals, to give effect the said changes," said the Board of Hardwyn India in a stock exchange filing today.