After rallying over 300% YTD, this multibagger stock declares 1:1 bonus shares

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on December 16, 2022 has inter-alia considered and approved the following item: a) The Board of Directors duly considered and approved increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 1,50,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Fifty Lakh Only) divided into 15,00,000 (Fifteen Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,00,00,000 (Rupees Three Crores Only) divided into 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by creation of additional 15,00,000 (Fifteen Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and amendment of the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders; b) The Board of Directors recommended the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1 [i.e. 1 (One) fully paid up equity share for every 1 (One) equity share held to the shareholders of the Company as on Record Date as may be determined by the board of director(s), subject to the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot."