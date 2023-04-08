After rallying over 500% in 3 years, multibagger stock sets record date for stock split2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 593.12 Cr., Apollo Micro Systems is a small-cap company with operations in the capital goods sector.
With a market valuation of Rs. 593.12 Cr., Apollo Micro Systems is a small-cap company with operations in the capital goods sector. Being a specialist in the design, development, and manufacturing of custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical systems, Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) was founded in 1985. AMS provides cutting-edge technology-based solutions for the railways, automotive, and homeland security industries in addition to its core customers in the aerospace, defense, and space industries.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×