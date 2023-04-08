With a market valuation of Rs. 593.12 Cr., Apollo Micro Systems is a small-cap company with operations in the capital goods sector. Being a specialist in the design, development, and manufacturing of custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical systems, Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) was founded in 1985. AMS provides cutting-edge technology-based solutions for the railways, automotive, and homeland security industries in addition to its core customers in the aerospace, defense, and space industries.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution through Circular Resolution, on 6th April, 2023 and has fixed the record date on Thursday, 4th May, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up, pursuant to the shareholders’ approval received through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 28th March, 2023," said Apollo Micro Systems in a stock exchange filing.

The record date has been fixed in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of sub - division of every 1 equity share of face value of ₹10/- each into 10 equity shares of the face value of Re 1/- each.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹82.69 Cr compared to ₹64.84 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses reached ₹67.19 Cr as against ₹55.04 Cr and its EBIT stood at ₹15.50 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹9.80 Cr reported during Q3FY22. Apollo Micro Systems said its net profit stood at ₹6.60 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹3.38 Cr reported during Q3FY22 and its EPS reached ₹3.18 during Q3FY23 as against ₹1.63 reported during the same quarter of FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹285.65 apiece level, down by 2.41% from the previous close of ₹292.70. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 3,479 shares and deliverable volume of 1,973 shares or 56.71%. The stock has appreciated 11.65% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has generated a multibagger return of 530.66%. The stock has climbed 96% during the past year, but YTD, it has dropped 6.59% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹379.70 on (23/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹110.00 on (26/05/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 59.10%, FIIs stake of 0.65%, DIIs stake of 2.63%, and a public stake of 37.63%.

Vipul Das

