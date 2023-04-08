After rallying over 500% in 3 years, multibagger stock sets record date for stock split

On Friday, the shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹285.65 apiece level, down by 2.41% from the previous close of ₹292.70. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 3,479 shares and deliverable volume of 1,973 shares or 56.71%. The stock has appreciated 11.65% during the past five years, and over the past three years, it has generated a multibagger return of 530.66%. The stock has climbed 96% during the past year, but YTD, it has dropped 6.59% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹379.70 on (23/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹110.00 on (26/05/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 59.10%, FIIs stake of 0.65%, DIIs stake of 2.63%, and a public stake of 37.63%.