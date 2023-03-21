After rallying over 600% in 1 year, multibagger IT stock declares 1:10 stock split2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Small-cap firm Sylph Technologies operates in the IT industry and has a market valuation of ₹52.15 Cr. Leading software technology provider Sylph offers services & solutions for software development. Despite being a stock that has provided multibagger returns, Sylph Technologies has announced a 1:10 stock split and set a record date for the purpose of carrying out the split.
