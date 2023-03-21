After rallying over 600% in 1 year, multibagger IT stock declares 1:10 stock split

The shares of Sylph Technologies closed today on the BSE at ₹35.00 apiece, down by 0.77% from the previous close of ₹35.27. The stock recorded a total volume average of 7,336 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 456.44% and in the last 3 years, it has given a multibagger return of 337.50%. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 614.29% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 1.96% so far in 2023. It has produced a multibagger return of 182.03% during the past six months, but over the past month, it has lost 8.02%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹53.00 on (23/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹4.67 (21/03/2022). The company recorded a public shareholding of 100% during Q3FY23.