After declaring ₹15 per share interim dividend, IT stock trades ex-dividend today1 min read . 11:02 AM IST
- L&T Tech shares declined about 0.5% to ₹3,548 apiece in opening deals
Shares of L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) started trading ex-dividend in Thursday's session, a day ahead of its record date for the interim dividend. Shares of L&T Tech declined about 0.5% to ₹3,548 apiece in opening deals.
“The board of directors have also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to equity shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity shares as on Friday, October 28, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose," L&T Tech had informed in an exchange filing.
While announcing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal year, L&T Technology Services Ltd's (LTTS) board of directors of the company also declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per share and fixed the record date for the same of next week on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Larsen & Toubro Limited’s engineering, research and development subsidiary, L&T Technology Services' net profit rose nearly 23% YoY to ₹282 crore it saw a 24% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its rupee revenue to ₹1,995 crore in Q2 FY23.
LTTS said that it won two deals with total contract value (TCV) of $10 million or higher, with its largest deal signed during the quarter bearing TCV of above $60 million.
“We have achieved a $1 billion annualized revenue run-rate in Q2 on constant currency basis. Our momentum stayed strong in the second quarter with revenue growing sequentially by 4.5% in constant currency. Investments into our electric autonomous connected vehicles (EACV) bet has helped us win large deals consistently," Chadha said.
The IT stock has declined more than 38% in 2022 (YTD) so far and in a year's period the counter has dipped over 24% in a year's period.
