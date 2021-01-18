After stock surge, investors ask companies what’s ahead

After stock surge, investors ask companies what’s ahead4 min read . 10:34 AM IST
- Rise of major indexes despite the worsening toll of the pandemic underscores the pressure on big companies
An epic stock rally faces a key test in coming weeks as investors learn what executives expect for profits and revenues in coming periods.
Fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off in earnest Friday with better-than-expected profits from some of the nation’s largest banks. Despite a record quarterly profit at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and some bright spots at Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., shares of all three declined, with Wells and Citi each dropping more than 6%.
