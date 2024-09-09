After strong recovery in last 1 year, JPMorgan boosts Zomato valuation by 63%, sets target price at ₹340

Global brokerage house JPMorgan has upgraded its valuation for Zomato, one of India's leading food delivery aggregators, by an impressive 63 percent. The brokerage raised its target price for Zomato from ₹208 for June 2025 to ₹340 for December 2025, signalling a strong potential upside of nearly 31 percent.

This bold revision reflects JPMorgan's confidence in Zomato’s dominant market position and growth prospects as the company continues to lead the transformation of the food delivery and quick commerce sectors in India.

Zomato has evolved far beyond its original model as a restaurant search-and-discovery platform. Over the years, it has expanded into diverse areas, including food delivery, groceries, dine-out services, and the Hyperpure business. Today, Zomato controls more than 50 percent of India’s foodtech market, reinforcing its position as the dominant player in the sector.

“We are OW on Zomato as we believe: 1) the food delivery business is on a path to profit and margin expansion along with strong growth from under-penetration that provides a large total addressable market (TAM), 2) the Blinkit business has achieved breakeven at contribution margin (CM) and Ebitda level and should see continued strong growth even as margins remain flat, and 3) the Going Out business will be the “next big thing” and is already a profitable business,” said the brokerage.

Stock Price Trend Zomato's stock has rallied 161 percent in the last year and is up over 110 percent in 2024 YTD. The stock has given positive returns every month this year except May, when it shed 7.25 percent.

It hit its record high of ₹280 last month and is currently just 7 percent below its peak. However, from its 52-week low of ₹96.47, in September last year, it has soared 169.5 percent.

Investment Rationale JPMorgan emphasised that Zomato is driving a rapid transformation in retail consumer behaviour with its quick commerce business, particularly in major metropolitan areas. Having proven its model in the National Capital Region (NCR), the company is now scaling up across other metro cities.

With a growing number of Blinkit stores achieving profitability, the business is well-positioned to scale faster than its competitors and meet its ambitious growth targets. As a result, JPMorgan has raised its forecasts for Zomato’s FY25-27 performance by 15 percent to 41 percent.

It attributes this to Blinkit’s proven profitability and potential to outpace the competition. Zomato’s food delivery business, which has matured in terms of its business model, is expected to continue expanding its profits. Given the consistency in supply creation, JPMorgan now projects medium-term growth in the food delivery segment at 20 percent, up from its earlier forecast of 15 percent.

Additionally, Zomato’s acquisition of Paytm’s ticketing business added a new layer of monetisation to its already extensive market. By combining its core dining services with the ticketing business, Zomato is able to enhance the monetizability of its monthly transacting user (MTU) base, further boosting the company’s valuation.

This development, along with improved growth metrics for Blinkit and the food delivery segment, prompted JPMorgan to increase Zomato’s valuation to ₹340, representing a 63 percent rise.

Why did JPMorgan cut EBITDA from the start of CY24? In the past, JPMorgan had reduced its EBITDA estimates for Zomato starting in early 2024. This decision stemmed from the brokerage’s view that Blinkit’s rapid growth required substantial investment, forcing the company to trade off profit expansion for market capture.

As Blinkit was in a phase of aggressive expansion, JPMorgan tempered its estimates for profit margins and expected a slower pace of profitability. Similarly, the food delivery business saw some moderation in margin expansion due to the impact of Zomato’s subscription programme, Zomato Gold, which subsidised delivery charges, thereby affecting unit economics (UE).

Additionally, in May, Zomato introduced a new employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), which contributed to higher costs and further tempered EBITDA expectations.

What changed? However, JPMorgan's outlook on Zomato has since improved. The brokerage now expects Blinkit’s revenue growth to rise from 70 percent to 80 percent in FY26, with GOV expected to increase by 15 percent to 40 percent between FY25 and FY27. Similarly, Zomato’s food delivery growth is projected to rise from 15 percent to 19 percent over the medium term.

The combination of Blinkit’s faster-than-expected growth, stronger-than-anticipated food delivery performance, and synergies from Zomato’s acquisition of Paytm’s ticketing business are all factors contributing to the sharp upward revision in JPMorgan’s EBITDA estimates for the company.

Risks Despite its optimism, JPMorgan outlined several key risks to Zomato’s rating and price target. These include potential market share losses in the food delivery business to competitors, a decrease in average order values (AOV) that could disproportionately affect unit economics, and the risk of sustained disruptive competition from e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as modern trade competitors like DMart and Reliance Retail. Additionally, regulatory changes affecting hyperlocal businesses, particularly in rider compensation and business models for quick commerce and food delivery, could pose challenges for Zomato. Macro factors such as rising interest rates and increased market risk perception regarding firms with back-ended profits could also weigh in on Zomato’s valuation.

Overall, JPMorgan’s revised outlook reflects growing confidence in Zomato’s leadership in India’s foodtech sector, particularly with the company’s expansion into quick commerce and continued focus on scaling its “Going Out” business. With these growth drivers in place, Zomato appears well-positioned to capitalise on its market dominance and deliver sustained value to shareholders over the coming years.