After TCS and Infosys, will HCL Tech also disappoint Street in Q4?2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:53 AM IST
- Here's what you can expect from HCL Technologies after TCS and Infosys have disappointed investors with their Q4 numbers missing the Street estimates on all fronts
After weak Q4 numbers from Indian IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, market participants will keep an eye on HCL Technologies, the third largest IT services company in the country, which is scheduled to release its fourth quarter earnings today.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×