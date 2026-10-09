After TCS ₹12 dividend, all eyes on Infosys Q2 results, dividend; date, time, earnings schedule, yield, stock report

Infosys Q2 result date and time: Shares of Infosys Limited ended higher on Friday, as wider positive sentiment helped Nifty 50 to snap its 8 weeks losing streak this time. The IT heavyweight stock will remain in focus due to its upcoming second quarter result announcement for the financial year 2026-27.
Infosys share price ended nearly 3% higher on Friday, as the overall IT stocks gained against the backdrop of improved investors sentiment post TCS Q2 result. As we head into the weekend, here’s a quick catch up to prepare for the upcoming Infosys Q2 results.
Infosys Q2 result date, time
The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company is scheduled to declare its Q2FY27 result on Friday, October 23. The result will be announced after the conclusion of Infosys’ two-day long board of directors meeting. The company had not specified the exact time of Infosys Q2 FY27 result announcement.
Infosys dividend details and record date
The board will also “consider declaration of interim dividend, if any,” during the meeting, scheduled for October 22 and October 23. The company had announced ₹25 per equity share dividend with a face value of ₹5 each in June this year. The company is yet to announce a record date for the payout.
Infosys dividend yield
Infosys dividend yield stood at 4.3% in FY26, 3.8 % in FY25 and at 4.1% in FY24. The IT firm has announced a total of 55 dividends since October, 2022. THe IT heavyweight has announced a total of ₹48 per share dividend in the last one year.
Infosys share price trend
The stock closed 3% higher at ₹1024.50 per share on BSE on Friday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 36.67%. Infosys share price value has declined 32.16% in one year, 47.59% in two years, and 30.55% in three years.