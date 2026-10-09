After TCS ₹12 dividend, all eyes on Infosys Q2 results, dividend; date, time, earnings schedule, yield, stock report

Infosys Q2 result date and time: Shares of Infosys Limited ended higher on Friday, as wider positive sentiment helped Nifty 50 to snap its 8 weeks losing streak this time. The IT heavyweight stock will remain in focus due to its upcoming second quarter result announcement for the financial year 2026-27.

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Infosys share price ended nearly 3% higher on Friday, as the overall IT stocks gained against the backdrop of improved investors sentiment post TCS Q2 result. As we head into the weekend, here’s a quick catch up to prepare for the upcoming Infosys Q2 results.

Infosys Q2 result date, time The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company is scheduled to declare its Q2FY27 result on Friday, October 23. The result will be announced after the conclusion of Infosys’ two-day long board of directors meeting. The company had not specified the exact time of Infosys Q2 FY27 result announcement.

Infosys dividend details and record date The board will also “consider declaration of interim dividend, if any,” during the meeting, scheduled for October 22 and October 23. The company had announced ₹25 per equity share dividend with a face value of ₹5 each in June this year. The company is yet to announce a record date for the payout.

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Infosys Q2 earnings schedule

Infosys Q2 actions Date Time Board of Directors Meeting October 22 and 23 N/A Q2 Result announcement Oct 23, 2026 N/A Dividend (if any) October 23 N/A Investor/analyst call Oct 23, 2026 N/A

Infosys dividend yield Infosys dividend yield stood at 4.3% in FY26, 3.8 % in FY25 and at 4.1% in FY24. The IT firm has announced a total of 55 dividends since October, 2022. THe IT heavyweight has announced a total of ₹48 per share dividend in the last one year.

Infosys dividend history

Purpose Record Date Final Dividend Rs. 17.50 02 Jun 2023 Interim Dividend Rs. 18 25 Oct 2023 Final Dividend Rs. 20 31 May 2024 Special Dividend Rs. 8 31 May 2024 Interim Dividend Rs. 21 29 Oct 2024 Final Dividend Rs. 22 30 May 2025 Interim Dividend Rs. 23 27 Oct 2025 Buy Back of Shares 14 Nov 2025 Final Dividend Rs. 25 10 Jun 2026

Infosys share price trend The stock closed 3% higher at ₹1024.50 per share on BSE on Friday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 36.67%. Infosys share price value has declined 32.16% in one year, 47.59% in two years, and 30.55% in three years.