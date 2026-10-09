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After TCS ₹12 dividend, all eyes on Infosys Q2 results, dividend; date, time, earnings schedule, yield, stock report

Infosys will announce its Q2FY27 results on October 23, after a two-day board meeting. Directors will also consider an interim dividend. Check details

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published9 Oct 2026, 05:32 PM IST
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Infosys is set to announce its Q2FY27 result in the second half of October, check details (AI image for representational purpose)
Infosys is set to announce its Q2FY27 result in the second half of October, check details (AI image for representational purpose)
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Infosys Q2 result date and time: Shares of Infosys Limited ended higher on Friday, as wider positive sentiment helped Nifty 50 to snap its 8 weeks losing streak this time. The IT heavyweight stock will remain in focus due to its upcoming second quarter result announcement for the financial year 2026-27.

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Infosys share price ended nearly 3% higher on Friday, as the overall IT stocks gained against the backdrop of improved investors sentiment post TCS Q2 result. As we head into the weekend, here’s a quick catch up to prepare for the upcoming Infosys Q2 results.

Infosys Q2 result date, time

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company is scheduled to declare its Q2FY27 result on Friday, October 23. The result will be announced after the conclusion of Infosys’ two-day long board of directors meeting. The company had not specified the exact time of Infosys Q2 FY27 result announcement.

Infosys dividend details and record date

The board will also “consider declaration of interim dividend, if any,” during the meeting, scheduled for October 22 and October 23. The company had announced 25 per equity share dividend with a face value of 5 each in June this year. The company is yet to announce a record date for the payout.

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Infosys Q2 earnings schedule

Infosys Q2 actionsDateTime
Board of Directors MeetingOctober 22 and 23N/A
Q2 Result announcement Oct 23, 2026N/A
Dividend (if any)October 23 N/A
Investor/analyst call Oct 23, 2026N/A

Infosys dividend yield

Infosys dividend yield stood at 4.3% in FY26, 3.8 % in FY25 and at 4.1% in FY24. The IT firm has announced a total of 55 dividends since October, 2022. THe IT heavyweight has announced a total of 48 per share dividend in the last one year.

Infosys dividend history

PurposeRecord Date
Final Dividend Rs. 17.5002 Jun 2023
Interim Dividend Rs. 1825 Oct 2023
Final Dividend Rs. 2031 May 2024
Special Dividend Rs. 831 May 2024
Interim Dividend Rs. 2129 Oct 2024
Final Dividend Rs. 2230 May 2025
Interim Dividend Rs. 2327 Oct 2025
Buy Back of Shares14 Nov 2025
Final Dividend Rs. 2510 Jun 2026

Infosys share price trend

The stock closed 3% higher at 1024.50 per share on BSE on Friday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 36.67%. Infosys share price value has declined 32.16% in one year, 47.59% in two years, and 30.55% in three years.

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