After the 9/11 attacks, Wall Street bolstered its defenses

One source of that resilience was a regulatory overhaul in the mid-2000s, which smashed what was effectively an NYSE-Nasdaq duopoly, making it easier for upstart exchanges to compete. NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed stocks can now be traded on up to 16 exchanges, which effectively act as backups for each other if one goes down. Twenty years ago, in contrast, an outage at the NYSE would effectively cause trading in NYSE-listed stocks to grind to a halt.