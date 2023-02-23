After back-to-back upper circuit since listing, NMDC Steel share price falls today: Buy?
- NMDC Steel shares listed on Monday after the demerger of NMDC's steel business
Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd fell more than 3% to ₹33 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session, after hitting back-to-back upper circuit for three straight days since its listing on Monday, February 20, 2023. The company's market valuation stands at over ₹9,905 crore on the BSE.
