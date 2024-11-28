Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO Day 1: Check here for subscription status, GMP and all you need to know

Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO Day 1: Check here for subscription status, GMP and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO Day1: Issue opened for subscription on 28 November and closes on 2 December 2024. Check here for subscription status, GMP and all you need to know

Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO : Subscription Status

Agarwal Toughened Glass India issue had been subscribed 0.29 times on 28 November , 2024, by 4:16PM. The public offering had been subscribed to 0.54 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in the QIB category, and 0.09 times in the NII category.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO: Key dates

The subscription period for the Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO begins on November 28, 2024, and ends on December 2, 2024. On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the allocation for the Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for the Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO is set on Thursday, December 5, 2024, on the NSE SME.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO- Size and application details

The Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO is a 62.64 crore book-built offering, which involves fresh issue of 58 lakh shares.

The pricing range or price band for the Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO is 105 to 108 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 129,600. HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots (2,400 shares), or 259,200.

Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO: GMP or Grey Market premium

The Grey Market Premium or GMP for Agarwal Toughened Glass India IPO is +9. This means that shares of Agarwal Toughened Glass India are being traded 9 higher than the issue price in the grey market,

This als means that market participants are expecting listing of Agarwal Toughened Glass India share at 117, 8.33% higher than the upper band of the issue price at 108.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
