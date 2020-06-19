AGR case: Analysts upbeat about DoT review but Vodafone-Idea remains uncertain

MUMBAI : Brokerages have positively viewed the Supreme Court’s decision allowing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to evaluate the proposal submitted by telecom operators for paying the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

While analysts expect emphasis on some upfront payment of AGR outstanding, even if a 20-year staggered plan is allowed, they think DoT is better placed to evaluate telcos’ proposal.

While other telecom operators are in a better position to pay the dues, analysts say that even a 20-year payment plan is likely to stretch Vodafone Idea’s resources. It will not be able to compete with Airtel and Jio for relevant network and technology investments in the future.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservice, and Bharti Airtel, to furnish financial statements and books of accounts of last 10 years to ascertain the firms' capability to clear AGR related dues to the government.

“Emphasis on a reasonable upfront payment by telcos may inflict short term pain, however, may be seen as positive from a medium-term perspective as it will allow them a 20-year time period to repay the remaining dues," Sbicap Securities said in a note.

If the benchmark for ‘reasonable’ is Airtel, which has already paid around ₹18,000 crore (almost 40% of pending AGR dues as per DoT) it would require Vodafone Idea to pay an additional ₹17,000 crore to match, Sbicaps added. “We believe that given its already stretched balance sheet, it will be tough for Vodafone Idea to provide the amount upfront ( ₹17, 000 crore) , however, if the upfront payments are around 20-25% of overall dues, the company may have a few options to address the same."

Vodafone Idea has paid around ₹7,000 crore out of their own estimated ₹21,533 crore dues while the government pegs their dues at ₹50,000 crore. Vodafone Idea still has the option of drawing from UK based Vodafone group out of the ₹8,400 crore, which was agreed between both the companies at the time of merger for pre-merger contingent liabilities, some of which Vodafone Idea may have already collected.

“The biggest positive was that the SC took cognizance of Vodafone Idea’s statement that it did not have the means to make additional bank guarantees and would be compelled to shut shop, witnessing major repercussions, if asked to pay immediately. However, the SC seems unrelenting and determined to not concede without any concrete plan," wrote Motilal Oswal analysts in a note to investors.

This may require additional near-term cash flow from telcos depending on the amount of the total dues needed to be paid upfront. Whatever duration of payment plan is finally approved for the telcos, one thing is clear that Vodafone Idea will have to struggle to improve its balance sheet even on a 20-year plan. Which means that the telco will have to increase average revenue per user by at least 50% in the next two years just to survive.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated