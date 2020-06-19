AGR case: Analysts upbeat about DoT review but Vodafone-Idea remains uncertain

If the benchmark for ‘reasonable’ is Airtel, which has already paid around ₹18,000 crore (almost 40% of pending AGR dues as per DoT) it would require Vodafone Idea to pay an additional ₹17,000 crore to match, Sbicaps added. “We believe that given its already stretched balance sheet, it will be tough for Vodafone Idea to provide the amount upfront ( ₹17, 000 crore) , however, if the upfront payments are around 20-25% of overall dues, the company may have a few options to address the same."