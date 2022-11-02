While announcing its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd also said its board has approved buying back 10 lakh shares at ₹850 a share, or up to ₹85 crore. The buyback would subject to all applicable statutory approvals. The board has fixed Friday, November 18, 2022 as the record date for the share buyback offer.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 01, 2022 has inter-alia approved the proposal to Buyback its own fully paid up Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each from the equity shareholders of the company as on Record Date, for upto 10,00,000 fully paid up equity shares (being 2.15 % of the total paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company) at a price of ₹850/- per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 85,00,00,000 , (being less than 10% of the Paid Up Capital and Free Reserves as on March 31, 2022) on a proportionate basis through the "lender Offer" route," Dhanuka Agritech informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

A share buyback, also known as share repurchase, is a corporate action to buy back its own outstanding shares from its existing shareholders usually at a premium to the prevailing market price. It can be an alternative tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the share value and the earnings per share (EPS).

Agro chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd posted a 15% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹73 crore for the second quarter ended September, mainly on the back of higher income. The Gurugram-based company had reported a net profit of ₹63 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Its net income increased 23% to ₹548 crore as compared to ₹445.7 crore in the year ago quarter.

Dhanuka Agritech shares have declined more than 7% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to about 3% rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the period.