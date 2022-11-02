Agro chemical stock announces share buyback. Check record date, key details1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:14 AM IST
- The board has fixed November 18 as the record date for the share buyback offer
While announcing its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 of the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd also said its board has approved buying back 10 lakh shares at ₹850 a share, or up to ₹85 crore. The buyback would subject to all applicable statutory approvals. The board has fixed Friday, November 18, 2022 as the record date for the share buyback offer.