Agro chemical stock announces share buyback. Check record date, key details

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 01, 2022 has inter-alia approved the proposal to Buyback its own fully paid up Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each from the equity shareholders of the company as on Record Date, for upto 10,00,000 fully paid up equity shares (being 2.15 % of the total paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company) at a price of ₹850/- per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 85,00,00,000 , (being less than 10% of the Paid Up Capital and Free Reserves as on March 31, 2022) on a proportionate basis through the "lender Offer" route," Dhanuka Agritech informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.