Agrochemical stock announced interim dividend. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:11 PM IST
- The company has fixed Tuesday, 07th February, 2023 as the 'record date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend
While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), Sharda Cropchem Ltd's board of directors considered and declared interim dividend at the rate of ₹3 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for Financial Year 2022-23.
