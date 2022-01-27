AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment is likely to get finalised today. In 3-day bidding, the public issue worth ₹680 crore was subscribed 7.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 3.08 times. According to market observers, AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹5. So, bidders are anxiously waiting for the announcement of share allocation. However, for information to the bidders, once the share allotment is announced, they need not to move from pillar tom post. They can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of AGS Transact Technologies IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, AGS Transact Technologies IPO bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime's official website. For further convenience, they can login at direct BSE website link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link of Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status online.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status Link Intime

Those AGS Transact Technologies IPO bidders who want to check their share allotment status on the website of official registrar, they are advised to login at the Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select AGS Transact Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status check at BSE

If an AGS Transact Technologies IPO bidder wants to check share allotment status online at BSE website, he or she can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select AGS Transact Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your AGS Transact Technologies IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

