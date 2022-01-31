AGS Transact Technologies shares: Should you sell, hold or buy after flat debut?

On suggestion to AGS Transact Technologies shareholders who have short-term view; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The company is one of India's leading Omni-channel payment solution providers with a strong network. However, the government's focus on digital payments will further decrease the use and availability of cash can have an adverse effect on business activities. The IPO got listed at ₹176, which is the same as the issue price. We had an avoid rating to the IPO as the government focuses on digitalization. The investors who got the allotment are advised to book the profit and look for other investment opportunities."

