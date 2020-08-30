Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)’s new norms on margin framework may be off to a rocky start on 1 September, as at least 90% of members as of 26 August were not ready, have not put the entire system to test and are not confident of going live, as per a survey conducted by broker body Association of National Exchange Members in India (ANMI).

ANMI conducted a survey of over 160 BSE members and 280 NSE members.

The broker bodies and individual big brokers are scheduled to have a meeting with Sebi officials on Monday to convince the regulator to push the implementation of the new framework by one more month.

Under the new system securities lying in clients' demat account cannot be used towards margin payment, instead these need to be pledged with the broker after client authorisation and further re-plegded with clearing corporations and exchanges. The client authorisation is being obtained via OTP and emails. Any shortfall in margin collection will also lead to a penalty for clients and trading members.

This system is being introduced to prevent any misuse of client securities as Sebi had observed in the Karvy episode.

The level of unpreparedness for this big change is seen across brokerages including the top brokers as well as the smaller ones. However, discount brokerage firms appear to be better prepared.

“The change in margin system and securities pledge-repledging will undoubtedly bring disruptions in volumes of daily trading if rolled out at this point of time when there is insufficient preparation and validation by the participants in this system - viz exchanges, depositories, depository participants, clearing corp, brokers and clients," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

According to brokerage firms, rolling out an unprepared system would not just affect the brokers and investors but broader markets.

“If there is no extension of this launch we could witness further polarization of stocks in the markets for some time with the top 200-300 stocks seeing the most depth and liquidity. The securities currently pledged with the brokers need to undergo the new process, which so far is not smooth going by the runs conducted so far. Hence large traders are unsure as to whether they will have limits to trade on 1 September which may lead to volume drop in both cash and F&O segments that may last a few days/weeks," said Jasani.

About ₹15,000 crore worth of client securities are still lying with the brokerage firms which needs to first be transferred to clients’ accounts for the entire pledging process to start, said an ANMI member.

The share pledges have to be created via depositories and both NSDL and CDSL are not prepared.

“CDSL Systems do not allow a pledge to be created a second time for another segment if earlier the pledge was created for one segment," said ANMI in a representation to Sebi on Friday evening.

NSDL is also jammed with broker questions and emails and it is finding it hard to address all their concerns, said a broker who has been attending daily meetings with depositories since 23 August.

The technology for creating OTPs and emails for client authorisation to create pledges is overwhelmed. Investors who spoke to Mint say that if they get OTP they are not getting the emails or the link for authorisation is not working in some cases.

In a hurry to meet the deadline some brokerage firms are using shortcuts. An investor who spoke to Mint on condition of anonymity said that his broker asked him to authorise pledge on all the securities in his demat account.

“Else for every trade I would need to pay upfront margin," said this investor.

Most of the traditional brokers are working with legacy technology systems, risk management and operation systems which require extensive changes.

According to Prakash Gagdani, CEO 5Paisa, a discount brokerage, the Buy Today and Sell Tomorrow (BTST) segment will be impacted due to the new process.

“The new regulations require at least 20% upfront margin before initiating a sell transaction. So you can only initiate a BTST transaction only if the net available margin displayed in the Funds section in the mobile app web login is equal to or greater than 20%. If the net available margin is less than 20% of the sale value, then your order will be rejected as per policy," he said. BTST means a share can be sold the very next day after you buy.

Since the process is completely new, brokerage firms are worried that retail investors especially for those who have just started to trade will take some time to understand the mechanism, Gagdani added.

