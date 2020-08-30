“If there is no extension of this launch we could witness further polarization of stocks in the markets for some time with the top 200-300 stocks seeing the most depth and liquidity. The securities currently pledged with the brokers need to undergo the new process, which so far is not smooth going by the runs conducted so far. Hence large traders are unsure as to whether they will have limits to trade on 1 September which may lead to volume drop in both cash and F&O segments that may last a few days/weeks," said Jasani.