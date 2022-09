Brent crude, under the reference of which nearly two-thirds of all crude is traded, rose 0.23 per cent to USD 90.83 per barrel. In the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded at 23.85 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 59,743.59. Whereas, the index which enlisted by 50 large Indian companies, NSE advanced by 2.05 points or 0.01 per cent to 17,818.30.