Ahead of IPL, CSK shares see huge demand from investors

“The upcoming IPL broadcasting rights auctions is very likely to increase the income of the BCCI and IPL teams. Moreover, easing covid situation may bring fans to stadiums which in turn will generate revenues from ticket and merchandise sales which were almost nil in last two years. The entry of new teams at higher valuations has boosted the confidence of investors in MS Dhoni led CSK which is one of the most successful team in the IPL history," Doshi added.