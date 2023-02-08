Adani Power, Adani Wilmar shares hit upper circuit ahead of Q3 results
- Adani Power shares surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% to ₹182 apiece on the BSE
Shares Adani Power surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% to ₹182 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session whereas that of Adani Wilmar rose to ₹419 apiece ahead of their Q3 results due today, as most Adani Group stocks rose, extending their rebound from a selloff that erased more than $100 billion from the Indian conglomerate’s market value.
