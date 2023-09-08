Ahead of Sept US Fed meeting, policymakers sit tight on rates, debate if more needed2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The U.S. central bank has lifted its policy rate by 5.25 percentage points over the last 18 months, raising the cost of borrowing for households and businesses to temper demand and cool what had been 40-year high inflation.
Ahead of their policy-setting meeting this month, Federal Reserve policymakers have been pretty clear about two things: They are not itching to raise interest rates, but few among them are ready to declare victory, either.
